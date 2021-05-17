Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases 137 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.81.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $78.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $227.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.41. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

