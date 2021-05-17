Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter worth $3,005,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $942,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,196,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.