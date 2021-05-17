Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $433,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 560.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 549,381 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

NRG Energy stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The company’s revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

