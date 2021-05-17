Keebeck Alpha LP Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Keebeck Alpha LP lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in American Express by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,329,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP opened at $157.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.64. The company has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1 year low of $81.22 and a 1 year high of $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

