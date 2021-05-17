Keebeck Alpha LP Has $191,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 134,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,022,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,846,000 after buying an additional 176,128 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

