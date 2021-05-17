Keebeck Alpha LP Buys Shares of 10,447 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,840,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,758,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,269,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,259,000 after acquiring an additional 262,078 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $3,105,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $307,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of AXL opened at $10.63 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.