Kebab Token (KEBAB) Price Reaches $1.05 on Top Exchanges

Kebab Token (CURRENCY:KEBAB) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, Kebab Token has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar. One Kebab Token coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kebab Token has a market cap of $1.13 million and $18,065.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00089052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.35 or 0.00454748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.16 or 0.00229663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $568.93 or 0.01317659 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00041978 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kebab Token Profile

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

Kebab Token Coin Trading

