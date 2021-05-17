K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at National Bankshares

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Thursday. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a buy rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.13.

K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$45.00 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$24.00 and a 52 week high of C$47.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.30. The stock has a market cap of C$480.47 million and a P/E ratio of 125.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0699999 EPS for the current year.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

