Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at GBX 9,676 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) received a GBX 9,676 ($126.42) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.14% from the company’s current price.

JET has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £102.96 ($134.51).

Shares of JET opened at GBX 6,237 ($81.49) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,282 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,764.58. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 5,964 ($77.92) and a twelve month high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

