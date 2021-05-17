JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77.

