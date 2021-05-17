JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.
Genmab A/S stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.23. 22,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,087. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $44.83.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.
