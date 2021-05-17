JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

Genmab A/S stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.23. 22,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,087. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

