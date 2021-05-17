Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 12-Month High at $203.23

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $203.23 and last traded at $202.50, with a volume of 10406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.46.
JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.45 and a 200-day moving average of $158.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.
In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (NYSE:JLL)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
