Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 12-Month High at $203.23

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $203.23 and last traded at $202.50, with a volume of 10406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.46.

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.45 and a 200-day moving average of $158.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

