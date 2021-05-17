Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $172.98

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 172.98 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 169.60 ($2.22), with a volume of 164422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167 ($2.18).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 154.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 140.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. The stock has a market cap of £756.35 million and a P/E ratio of -25.64.

In other Johnson Service Group news, insider Jock Fyfe Lennox acquired 32,000 shares of Johnson Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($65,220.80). Also, insider Yvonne Monaghan sold 70,000 shares of Johnson Service Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £107,800 ($140,841.39).

Johnson Service Group Company Profile (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

