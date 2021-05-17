Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $295,934,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,597 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,593 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $51,023,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.18. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $66.69.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,327,467 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

