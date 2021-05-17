JMG Financial Group Ltd. Invests $97,000 in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 72,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the period.

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

