JMG Financial Group Ltd. Invests $1.19 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $150.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $89.65 and a 12-month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

