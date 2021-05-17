JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $3.53 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $160.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $103.54 and a 1-year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.