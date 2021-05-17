JMG Financial Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $22,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,662,000 after buying an additional 1,589,203 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,152,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,552,176.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 638,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 638,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,523,000 after acquiring an additional 414,754 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,718,000 after acquiring an additional 369,746 shares during the period.

SCHE opened at $31.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

