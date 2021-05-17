JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Lowered to $69.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.30.

FROG opened at $36.48 on Thursday. JFrog has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.63.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $5,229,780.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,694,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth $20,106,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

