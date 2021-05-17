JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Sells $288,000,000.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $28.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $31.47.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on JELD shares. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.
About JELD-WEN
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
