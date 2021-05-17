JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Sells $288,000,000.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $28.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JELD shares. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

