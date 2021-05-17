Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kezar Life Sciences, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KZR. Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of KZR stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.33.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $4,472,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 524,788 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 85,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

