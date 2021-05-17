Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $868,000 Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

In other news, insider Michael Lillard purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,361.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $15.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $16.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

