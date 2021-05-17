Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 12,252 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 284.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,003,276 shares of company stock valued at $671,623,337. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OMF shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

NYSE:OMF opened at $54.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.