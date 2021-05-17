Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 31,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

EDOW stock opened at $30.63 on Monday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.