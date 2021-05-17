Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,358 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,878.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,221 shares of company stock worth $3,525,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

TRGP opened at $38.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.06.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

