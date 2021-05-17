Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 504,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 458,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,393,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,985,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $147.11 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.90 and a twelve month high of $149.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.03.

