Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 573 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $33.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.