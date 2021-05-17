James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has $43.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $56.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised shares of James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48. James River Group has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.48.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Equities research analysts expect that James River Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

