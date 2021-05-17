Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $117.00 at Barclays

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target upped by Barclays from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.19.

JACK opened at $118.92 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,124,000 after purchasing an additional 42,366 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,753,000 after buying an additional 49,072 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after buying an additional 382,408 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

