ITT (NYSE:ITT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $101.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $89.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ITT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ITT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT stock opened at $96.23 on Thursday. ITT has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.52. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.