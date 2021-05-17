Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,533 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.84% of Itron worth $73,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,079 shares of company stock valued at $667,374. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITRI stock opened at $88.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.18. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

