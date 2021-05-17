Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Stake Lifted by Seafarer Capital Partners LLC

Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,846,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,424,000 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco accounts for 41.1% of Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Itaú Unibanco worth $53,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

