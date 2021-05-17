iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lowered by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.2% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,635,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.54. The stock had a trading volume of 30,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,622. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

