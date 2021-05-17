iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lessened by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,517 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.5% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $147,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

IVV stock opened at $418.17 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $282.25 and a 12 month high of $424.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $412.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

