iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,383 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $417.04. 127,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,497,645. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $292.92 and a 12 month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.