iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $416.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $292.92 and a 1 year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

