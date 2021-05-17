iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,346,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.34. 28,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,898. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $171.69 and a 1 year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

