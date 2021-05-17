iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Lowered by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB stock opened at $234.38 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $155.35 and a 1 year high of $238.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.54.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.