iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) PT Raised to $47.00

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the exchange traded fund’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 87.24% from the company’s previous close.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $368.26 on Monday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $245.98 and a one year high of $392.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.28 and a 200-day moving average of $354.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

