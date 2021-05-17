iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,797 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,160,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 171,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $74.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $76.35.

