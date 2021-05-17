iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF comprises 2.1% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $30.02 on Monday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $30.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

