iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 106.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 48,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of IGSB opened at $54.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.93. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

