Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.37 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $42.50. 2,736,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,495. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 92.39, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $42.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.72.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,665.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,603 shares of company stock worth $5,386,945. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.