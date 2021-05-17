Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Evolus (EOLS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS):

5/13/2021 – Evolus had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Evolus was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Evolus was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Evolus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

4/16/2021 – Evolus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

4/14/2021 – Evolus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

4/8/2021 – Evolus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

3/30/2021 – Evolus had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Evolus had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Evolus had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Evolus by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after buying an additional 198,476 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Evolus by 878.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 88,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolus by 23.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 73,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

