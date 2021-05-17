Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Evolus (EOLS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS):
- 5/13/2021 – Evolus had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – Evolus was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Evolus was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – Evolus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “
- 4/16/2021 – Evolus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “
- 4/14/2021 – Evolus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.
- 4/8/2021 – Evolus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.
- 3/30/2021 – Evolus had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2021 – Evolus had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2021 – Evolus had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of EOLS stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42.
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
