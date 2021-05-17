Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI):

5/6/2021 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $63.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $59.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -112.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.06. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $65.46.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $294,841.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,687,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,365 shares of company stock worth $3,647,483. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,437,000 after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

