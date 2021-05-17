Investindustrial Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:IIACU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Investindustrial Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:IIACU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, May 18th. Investindustrial Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Investindustrial Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18.

