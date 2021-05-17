Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Cut by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

RSP opened at $150.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.30 and its 200-day moving average is $133.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $89.65 and a twelve month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

