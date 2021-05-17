Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) is Coco Enterprises LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Coco Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 3.7% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,913. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18.

