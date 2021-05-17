Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 60,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 290.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

