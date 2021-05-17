Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $40.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $1,092,437.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,239 shares in the company, valued at $45,555,405.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $1,812,703. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,036,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 554,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after buying an additional 164,256 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

